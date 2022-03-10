City of Merritt purchasing $1.5M 3D printer to construct new homes following flooding

Photo: City of Merritt

The City of Merritt says it’s looking into the possibility of 3D printing houses for some residents left homeless after last fall’s record-setting flooding.

Greg Solecki, the City of Merritt’s recovery operations manager, told CTV the technology might help the city rebuild in an efficient manner.

“So it was almost a joke in our emergency operations centre that has become a pretty viable reality now,” he told CTV.

Solecki said the city is teaming up with UBC to purchase a $1.5-million 3D printer capable of the job.

He said the hope is to have people moving into the homes in September.

“It’s a lot of hope for all of us,” he said.

“You’ve got people that want to get home, but their homes aren’t liveable so they still have to fix them up — they’ve got to renovate them, they’ve got to clean them and they need a place to live or stay while they’re doing that.”