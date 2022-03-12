Craig's Bakery fined $8,500 for WorkSafeBC violations, including asbestos issue

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Brocklehurst bakery has been fined more than $8,000 for a pair of safety violations, including a failure to take proper precautions when working with asbestos in food prep areas.

Craig’s Bakery was handed fines last month totalling $8,484.63.

According to WorkSafeBC, the company was penalized for two infractions.

First, during an inspection, WorkSafeBC officials noticed missing safeguards on a mixing machine — described as a “repeated and high-risk violation.”

During a second inspection, officials found that sanding and grinding of asbestos-containing floor tiles had been carried out “in food preparation areas” without the proper precautions in place.

“No risk assessment had been conducted and no safe work procedures had been implemented for asbestos work,” WorkSafeBC said in a penalty summary report.

“The firm failed to take the necessary precautions to protect workers before allowing work that would disturb ACMs [asbestos-containing materials], a high-risk violation,” the report reads.