TNRD board votes to issue formal apology over spending scandal

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has voted in favour of issuing a public apology to citizens and TNRD staff in light of the former CAO’s financial improprieties.

The motion was first introduced on Feb. 24 by Clearwater Mayor and TNRD director Merlin Blackwell, asking the board to issue a formal apology in light of BDO Canada’s published audit report.

The report, released in January, detailed a culture of inappropriate spending fostered under former CAO Sukh Gill and outlines recommendations to strengthen district financial controls.

Blackwell said he believes an apology is an important step to acknowledge the board’s role in what happened and signal a decisive move forward.

"We need to make a formal apology, and that's why I'm putting this forward. We haven't done that to this point to staff, citizens and everybody else involved in this,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said the motion was revised slightly from the original text “to take out some language that might have put us, I guess, in a little bit of legal jeopardy.”

The revised motion said recent events “brought to light a previous lack of accountability and board oversight of TNRD leadership,” particularly with the board’s sole employee — the CAO.

“The actions of the CAO are the responsibility of the board to monitor and to ensure the CAO is held to a high ethical standard,” the motion said.

The motion states the former and current board has a responsibility to protect TNRD citizens, and a violation of trust ultimately rests with the board.

The motion directs the board to issue a formal apology to current and former TNRD staff and all citizens, and to make a “public commitment to earning their trust back through strong oversight and good governance going forward.”

Director Mike O’Reilly, also a City of Kamloops councillor, said this was the right step for the board to move forward.

“Sometimes it's difficult to look in the mirror, but as I've stated, it was boards over a very long period of time how we got to this point,” O’Reilly said.

“This is not an easy thing to do, but it's the right thing to do. Is it going to change the world? No, but it is the right thing to do. It's what the residents of the TNRD deserve.”

Carol Schaffer, director for Wells Gray Country, said she didn’t agree with the motion as the board wasn’t made aware of the operational issues — something she said was beyond the board’s control.

She said an apology would make it seem like the board was compliant with the former CAO’s actions for years, “when we were truly unaware.”

"I believe that when we were made aware, we acted promptly and appropriately within our powers and continue to do so. An apology engages the board in the problem and leads us directly to being part of the problem, rather than being part of the solution,” Schaffer said.

Director Ronaye Elliott, who represents Electoral Area J (Copper Desert Country), said she also wouldn’t be supporting the motion.

“I feel really strongly that we don't have anything to apologize for, but I do feel that we need to tell the public that we are moving forward, that we have made changes, and that we will be very trustworthy in keeping the changes going and it won’t happen again,” Elliott said.

Susan Swan, mayor for the Village of Clinton, said regardless of how long directors have held their seats, they are the board.

"If nothing else, we owe it to our staff to apologize for what they've been through, and for not taking action sooner," Swan said.

"Yes, we took action when everything became apparent. We've done a lot since then. But our staff went through hell, pardon my language. And we owe an apology to them if no one else."

Director Mel Rothenburger said he believes it’s important to acknowledge the board was part of the situation.

“It isn't just something that happened over there and we had nothing to do with it. This board has a long record of being generous to itself, and the board has been involved in expenses, which probably could have been handled in a tighter fashion,” Rothenburger said.

Board Chair Ken Gillis said he initially had “some difficulty” with the motion, but he would be supporting it.

“It's been pointed out to me that we are a continuous board. In other words, in one sense, we are the board that has sat in these chairs since 1967. And I don't think we can shirk the responsibility that we assumed from from past members of this board,” Gillis said.

The board voted in favour of the motion, with Schafer, Elliott, and Director Santo Talarico — the mayor of Cache Creek — opposed.