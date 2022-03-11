Man sentenced to two years in prison for raping, harassing estranged wife

Photo: Castanet Staff

A cruel “bully” who raped and harassed his estranged wife has been ordered to spend two years in federal prison.

The 39-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban on the publication of any information that could identify his wife. He was convicted last summer following a trial in B.C. Supreme Court and was sentenced on Thursday.

Court heard the man and his wife lived on a First Nations reserve in the Kamloops area before separating on Oct. 29, 2019. She left home when they split but returned for a night a few weeks later in an attempt to co-parent.

The woman said she made it very clear to her husband that she was not there to rekindle their relationship. Despite that, he forced himself on her.

The woman said she told him no and fought back, but he kept grabbing her by the throat and attacking her.

The man said the two had consensual sex, but B.C. Supreme Court Justice James Williams did not buy it.

“This was a serious violation of the complainant’s sexual integrity in circumstances where it had been agreed there would be no sexual contact,” the judge said.

“The most reasonable explanation is that [he] just simply indulged his own carnal appetite because he wanted to — he took sex by force. The alternative, I suppose, is that this was a cruel act to show the complainant he was the alpha in the relationship. I don’t know, and neither is acceptable.”

Court heard the harassment took place over a prolonged period and included a number of conversations and confrontations involving the man and his wife in the months after they split. At one point, according to an agreed statement of facts, the man went to his wife’s workplace and “insulted, intimidated and berated” her in front of coworkers and customers.

Williams described the man as “arrogant, cruel and bullying,” and said he is “stunted and flawed” emotionally — unable to have a healthy relationship with his wife.

The man has no previous criminal record and was visibly ill sitting in the prisoner’s box during sentencing. He said he was claustrophobic and had a deputy sheriff give him a garbage can in case he had to vomit in court.

Williams sentenced the man to two years in federal prison to be followed by a three-year probation term. He will also be required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 20 years.

While on probation, the man will be barred from contacting the victim and required to take counselling as directed. He will also be obligated to inform any prospective romantic partners about his conviction.