Kamloops Airport says masks still required despite lifting of provincial order

Photo: Castanet Staff

While B.C.’s mask mandate is now over, Kamloops Airport says travellers will still need to mask up at YKA for the time being.

Following an announcement on Thursday afternoon from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial masking rules were lifted at midnight on Friday.

In a tweet, Kamloops Airport said its rules, under federal transport regulations, remain in place.

“Until further notice, masks are still required in all areas of the air terminal building, and for the duration of your flight,” the airport said on Twitter.