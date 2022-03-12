City of Kamloops says Graffiti Task Force resuming work as weather warms

Photo: file photo

As the weather warms, the Graffiti Task Force is set to resume work in the community.

The City of Kamloops says the task force — a non-profit society — works in partnership with Community Service Officers to address graffiti reports and remove the unsightly paint from bridges, utility boxes, lamp standards, public washrooms and street signs.

Mo Perri, the city’s community services supervisor, said in a statement that graffiti can affect the whole community.

“If not immediately removed, graffiti serves as an invitation to littering, loitering and additional graffiti,” Perri said.

“Our goal with the GTF is to provide quick clean up of tags and graffiti on public and private property. We ask that residents help report public locations that need attention and promptly remove graffiti if their private property has been affected.”

If private property has been tagged, the city said it’s the property owner’s responsibility to remove it but if help is needed, the GTF can help for a small fee.

According to the city, graffiti on public property can be reported using the MyKamloops mobile app, through the City of Kamloops website, or by contacting the community services division.