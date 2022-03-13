KFR chief says jump in call volume expected, close to pre-pandemic numbers

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops Fire Rescue’s call volume jumped by about 54 per cent in 2021, but Fire Chief Steve Robinson says the increase is expected and close to pre-pandemic numbers.

Robinson presented statistics from 2021 to members of the city’s community services committee on Thursday, saying crews responded to a total of 7,831 incidents in Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc in 2021.

“Overall call volume increased by 54 per cent over 2021, an expected increase [with] changes in the pandemic, we get back our BC Ambulance medical calls and also an expected call increase of about five to 10 per cent per year, which kind of lays out exactly with what we're seeing,” Robinson said.

According to a report prepared for the committee, KFR had a 190 per cent increase in the number of interface fire incidents, responding to 55 in 2021. The report indicates there were 19 interface fire incidents in 2020.

According to the report, there was a decrease in structure fires from 2021.

The number of burning complaints increased by 60 per cent, with 537 incidents in 2021 up from 336 in 2020.

Robinson said a burning complaint is typically a backyard burn that someone else will call in.

“We go attend and we educate the people about the backyard burning rules, or we administer a fine,” Robinson said.

According to the report, while the number of fires has increased, the amount of property loss due to fire is down.

The report shows a total of $1,337,125 was lost to fires in 2021, down from $3,237,240 in 2020.

“While quantifying the exact amount of property values saved is challenging, KFR was instrumental in saving numerous houses and other structures in the Kamloops East fire,” the report said.

The report indicates the amount of naloxone administered by crews has also decreased in 2021, but overdose calls have increased — totalling about 7 per cent of all medical calls.

“Naloxone administration is down over last year, and we believe that's due to greater access to community naloxone. But we did attend 323 calls for overdoses in 2021, which is a 33 per cent increase over the year before,” Robinson told the committee.

A report shows the most incidents involving Kamloops Fire Rescue have happened on the North Shore — about 2,750. There were 1,736 incidents in Valleyview, and 1,471 in Downtown Kamloops.