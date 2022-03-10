The inflation squeeze: Kamloops businesses battered by rising costs

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kamloops businesses have been feeling the brunt of inflation, which in turn gets passed on to consumers.

Maeghan Summers, co-owner of the The Noble Pig brewpub and Underbelly restaurant downtown, said their costs have gone up substantially.

“We’ve had inflation and increases in costs ever since the floods [last November] and since COVID-19 took place,” Summers said. “As soon as production shuts down, it becomes a limited quantity — the cost of goods goes up.”

Joshua Knaak, co-owner of Arpa Developments, said he had a housing project on Elm Avenue repriced from the fall of 2020 to this past fall, which showed just how much the cost of building materials have increased.

He said material for the project ended up costing 18 per cent more. Pre-pandemic years, he estimates about a five per cent increase in project costs annually from inflation.

Summers said her restaurants are seeing myriad cost increases in items such as cooking oil, wine, soda, deliveries and packaging.

Summers said the most expensive items have been those that aren’t traditionally so. Her restaurants would use $5 to $20 worth a day in oil to operate their deep fryers, but that same amount now costs $55 a day.

“That’s absolutely crazy,” she said.

Knaak noted labour shortages and weather have played a role in higher prices in his industry.

Last summer’s wildfire season impacting lumber prices, which have doubled, and the deep freeze in Texas in February 2021 shuttered a major resin plant, making PVC piping hard to come by.

Knaak said higher prices means the cost is passed on to the consumer or a builder looks for changes to the project’s scope in order to offset costs.

As a result of food cost increases and a higher minimum wage, Summers said businesses are forced to raise prices. She said she wouldn’t be surprised to see restaurants adding surcharges for items like soup or French fries that normally come with a meal.

Summers said buying from local producers can help mitigate costs, but the challenge for her restaurants is that, given their size, they have to supplement with items from other places.

The higher prices, she said, are needed just to break even under current circumstances. During the pandemic, there has not been the same volume of customers usually seen in Kamloops from tournaments.

“It’s not us trying to gouge our guests, it’s just us trying to keep afloat and I know there’s going to be a correction in the market once volumes get going,” Summers said. “Once we start to have increased activity downtown, once we start to see things level out, we’ll start to see that inflation rate go back down and we can give that value back to our guests.”

She is projecting a two- to three-year recovery period for her restaurants and others in the city to get back to pre-pandemic customer volumes, which should bring costs back down.

Summers said she expects to see a long-term impact from inflation, but feels Kamloops, given its growth and development, will be somewhat insulated from it.

Many factors behind rising prices

While various factors impact inflation, such as extreme weather and war, most factors keeping prices historically high this past much January and December are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada’s consumer price index for British Columbia, food purchased from restaurants was three per cent higher in January than it was the same month a year ago.

Rental accommodation is 4.2 per cent higher, alcohol is 2.9 per cent more expensive, groceries have risen 5.9 per cent, utilities cost 8.2 per cent more and homeowner accommodations such as mortgages, replacement costs and property taxes have seen seven per cent hikes.

KTW examined the cost of various CPI products, including food purchased from restaurants and grocery stores, rent, utilities, household items, clothing and alcohol in B.C.

Between June 2021 and January 2022, most CPI items saw a fraction of a per cent increase, month-over month, which was similar for the across Canada numbers.

In B.C. the highest spikes were a 2.1 per cent increase in alcohol costs last August, a 1.6 per cent increase in rent in September, a 2.6 per cent increase in utilities in October and a decrease of 3.4 per cent in clothing costs in December.

Alcohol jumped 3.5 per cent in January 2022 over December 2021, while groceries jumped 1.3 per cent.

In January 2022, all CPI items in Canada were 0.9 per cent higher than in December. For B.C. specifically, it was one per cent higher.

Prices for B.C. have trended upwards, but not as high as prices across the country as a whole, according to the consumer price index on Statistics Canada’s website.

While inflation was 5.1 per cent higher in Canada in January 2022 than that month in 2021, in B.C. it was 4.3 per cent higher.

The 4.8 per cent increase across Canada in December 2021 compared to December 2020 was 3.9 per cent in B.C.

Across Canada, food purchased from a store in January 2022 was 6.5 per cent higher than it was in January 2021, which was more than the 5.9 per cent increase tabulated in B.C.