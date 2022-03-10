Merritt man claims he was bilked in food truck deal, seeks $28K in lawsuit

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Merritt man who claims he was bilked out of nearly $30,000 while trying to get a food truck idea off the ground has filed a lawsuit in small claims court.

Lee John Thomas Woods filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court last month seeking $28,086 in compensation.

According to the document, Woods agreed to purchase a 24-foot trailer from a company called Custom Mobile Kitchens Ltd. The agreed upon price was $55,295.04, the document claims, and the trailer was to be made custom to Woods’ specifications.

Woods claims the trailer was to be delivered to him in Merritt on or about April 21, 2021.

Donald B. Guthro and a numbered company are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Woods claims Custom Mobile Kitchens does not exist.

Woods claims to have provided five e-transfers and one bank transfer in March and April of last year in the total amount of $27,923.

“The food trailer has never been delivered to the claimant,” the notice of claim states.

“There has been a total failure of consideration. The defendants have ceased to communicate with the claimant.”

None of the allegations in the notice of claim have been proven in court. The defendants have not yet filed a response to the claim.