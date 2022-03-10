Kamloops residential listings see slight increase, but not enough to meet demand

Kamloops saw an increase in residential listings last month, but it’s still not nearly enough to meet the demand for homes in the city.

According to statistics from the Association of Interior Realtors, there were 362 new listings in February 2022, an increase of 17 per cent compared to last year at this time. The number of active listings in February — a total of 790 — shows an increase of 61 per cent compared to last year.

Chelsea Mann, director for the Association of Interior Realtors, said the slight uptick is a good sign, but the real estate market continues to frustrate buyers.

“We saw a few more listings hit which was really great, but in all reality, we need to quadruple where we are right now to get back to our late 2020 numbers and to have a little bit more balance,” Mann said.

“The demand is just still very high. So we're just not quite keeping up, although it's positive progress. So I'm happy to see that. We are coming into spring, so I'm hoping that that's going to continue.”

Mann said the high demand is still causing prices for homes to go up on average about two to three per cent per month.

Mann said she hopes to see more listings as the spring continues, which will give everyone “a little bit more breathing room.”

“The buyers, they are getting tired of competing on everything. And it's just it's becoming frustrating, more and more,” she said.

While prices continue to increase for single family homes, statistics are showing that prices for townhomes in the Kamloops area are also going up — by a considerable margin.

According to statistics from the Association of Interior Realtors, the benchmark price for a Kamloops-area single family home is $680,600, while the price for a townhouse is $497,500. Benchmark prices for apartments in the area are just over $368,000.

Mann said there has been a large jump in the townhouse market.

“Those prices have actually gone up just over 50 per cent from a year ago, which is extreme. And the reason for that just being that it's becoming a little bit more affordable than the single family home, so more people are looking at that as an option. So we really did see some big growth there,” she said.

Mann said Real Estate data shows the Sun Peaks market is also growing, with the number of residents more than doubling in the last five years.

The benchmark price for a townhouse in Sun Peaks is $885,300, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.

“That market has really seen huge growth. People have just obviously discovered our little secret, and are starting to really buy up there. That community has grown tremendously,” Mann said.

Mann said the Kamloops market is showing signs of normal spring market conditions, and while this sees an increase in new listings, the demand for homes from locals and those from out of town is not waning.

Mann said for those thinking of selling, now is an excellent time to get into the market.

“If you're thinking about it, reach out to your realtor to get some advice on on the best ways to do it, and some tactics and strategies. But in the springtime, that is what we see. We see more listings coming on, and we are following that trend. So it's looking positive that we are going to see more inventory coming,” Mann said.