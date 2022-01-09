SD73 superintendent says Omicron plans are in place, with students going back to school Monday

Photo: Castanet Staff

School District 73 is welcoming students back to the classroom on Monday and says it has a detailed plan for learning in multiple scenarios involving the Omicron variant.

The start of classes after winter break was delayed province-wide in order for school boards to plan around absenteeism as COVID-19 cases in the province continue to rise.

“We know that with the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, and we've heard from other workforces, and seen in the news with Dr. Bonnie Henry — we know to expect high absenteeism of both students and staff,” said Rhonda Nixon, School District 73 Superintendent.

Nixon said even though she is expecting to see a lot of absences, in-person learning is still safe.

“There isn't what is believed to be an impending risk because of the safety measures,” Nixon told Castanet Kamloops.

“So that's why we're returning and all of B.C. is returning face to face and we wouldn't make a decision to go against the advice of our provincial health officer or Interior Health unless something changed.”

After meeting with health officials, SD73 released its continuity of learning plan and continuity of operations plan, detailing how they will handle different scenarios of absenteeism from both students and staff, and how they will operate with staff shortages.

In the continuity of learning plan scenario one illustrates a total in person learning experience, while scenario four depicts what would happen if the Ministry of Health mandated only online schooling for K-12 students.

Nixon said it was easy to cover any possible outcomes as many are familiar.

“We've been through this before, this is our 22nd month in COVID. So we know what the we know what the scenarios are, we didn't have to work very hard to imagine that — we actually know them,” Nixon said.

“We know them well, except for the functional closure. We know how to be face to face with enhanced safety measures. And we're good at that. And so that was a that's obviously the one we're being asked to return to and we believe is going to be safe. But we also know, from Omicron and what we've learned about it, that we might have high absenteeism.”

Nixon said separate online classes will not be set up because the new variant has a shorter incubation period.

“[Having a separate online class set up] wouldn't make sense because kids will have symptoms, and then they'll resolve and they can come back to school within a fairly short timeframe,” she said.

“Our hope is like as short spurts of when kids are away, they're supplied a few activities, but it doesn't become a second sort of online education.”

Nixon said the school district has been as detailed as possible but the pandemic has proven to be hard to plan for. She said she understands the uncertainty is hard for parents as well.

“We know it's unsettling when things are different,” Nixon said, adding that the district will be communicating with parents as much as possible.