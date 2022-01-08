186142
Kamloops  

Man arrested for making threats to customers downtown, RCMP said

Arrested for making threats

A man was taken into custody after a report of harassment and threats at a downtown business, police said.

On New Year’s Day, around 2:55 p.m. mounties responded to a business on the 400 block of Landsdowne Street. Police said the report said a man was harassing and threatening customers at the business.

According to the RCMP, when officers arrived at the scene they removed an intoxicated man who had been removed from a store and was allegedly making rude comments to those entering and leaving the business.

The man was arrested for uttering threats and lodged in custody to prevent continuation.

