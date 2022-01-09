Kamloops Fire Rescue has plans in place to prevent Omicron staffing problems, chief says

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Tournament Capital’s fire department is taking steps aimed at preventing any potential Omicron-related staffing issues.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Steve Robinson said he’s aware of the COVID-19 situation in the community and the impact Omicron has had on fire departments in some communities, and plans are in place.

“We have been proactive,” Robinson told Castanet Kamloops.

“We have some plans in place should we need to manage any type of staff shortages. We’re trying to be proactive and we’re looking at testing when and where required.”

Robinson said the plan is to use rapid tests on crews if problems crop up — to determine who can work and to prevent asymptomatic spread.

“If we have issues, we will do some testing for asymptomatic people,” he said.

Robinson refused to answer when asked if any Kamloops Fire Rescue firefighters are presently off the job with COVID-19.

“I can’t really say,” he said. “Our rosters right now are at full strength, I’ll say that.”

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 is creating staffing issues in many sectors, including emergency services.

Municipalities big and small across North America are being impacted by Omicron.

In Toronto, city officials are planning to redeploy municipal employees to cover any potential paramedic and fire department staffing shortages. In Prince Rupert, nearly half of the city’s 20 firefighters were off last week due to COVID-19.

Last month, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky told Castanet he expects the city's detachment will “feel” the effects of Omicron, but he’s confident local Mounties will get through it.

“I do think from what I’m seeing and hearing about Omicron, we’re going to feel it,” he said.

“It’s concerning. And we just have to be vigilant and get through it. Heck, we always do.”