Ashcroft emergency department closed until Sunday due to staffing issue

Photo: GoFundMe Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre.

The emergency department at Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre is closed this weekend due to limited staff availability.

According to a statement Friday afternoon from Interior Health, the emergency room in Ashcroft will be closed this weekend, reopening on Jan. 14. The department typically operates on weekends, from 6 p.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Monday.

“Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations,” the statement read.

Those in the Ashcroft area requiring emergency medical care are urged to call 911 or visit emergency departments at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt.

A previous version of this story based on incorrect information provided by IH said the emergency department would reopen on Sunday.