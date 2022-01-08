Toys R Us to close Kamloops store next week; retailer plans to reopen in new location

Photo: Tim Petruk Customers walk into the Toys R Us on Notre Dame Drive on Friday. The store will close next week, with unconfirmed plans to open at a later date in a yet-to-be-determined new location.

The Toys R Us store in Kamloops will close its doors next week, but plans are for the retailer to reopen in the future in a new location elsewhere in the city.

Attempts by Castanet Kamloops to reach someone at Toys R Us head office have so far been unsuccessful, but customers of the Kamloops store are being told it will close next weekend, with unconfirmed plans to reopen in another yet-to-be-determined location.

There is no word yet on what will happen to the store's employees. A store manager said was not allowed to comment when asked how many people work at the Kamloops Toys R Us.

Toys R Us has been open on Notre Dame Drive since 1995.

The store is expected to close on Jan. 15.