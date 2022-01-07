Off-duty Mountie arrests suspected thief while shopping in Valleyview, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops woman could face shoplifting charges after an off-duty Mountie sprang into action while shopping in Valleyview last weekend.

According to police, an off-duty Kamloops RCMP officer was shopping at a store along the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview on Sunday afternoon when he saw a woman leave with a buggy full of items without paying.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the Mountie followed the woman outside and arrested her with the help of a security guard.

“This is a great example of police officers living and working in the community, and doing their part to help keep it safe — in and out of uniform,” Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said on-duty Mounties attended and commenced an investigation. A small amount of drugs were seized, she said, and the woman was released with a court date pending the investigation’s outcome.