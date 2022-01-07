Kamloops gyms still refusing to close after $2,300 fines handed out Thursday

Photo: Tim Petruk A patron leaves Anytime Fitness on Highway 5A in Aberdeen on Friday morning. The gym was one of two in the city handed a $2,300 fine on Thursday for refusing to comply with a recent public health order requiring all fitness facilities in B.C. to close to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Two of the five Kamloops gyms refusing to close under the latest health order requiring fitness facilities to temporarily shutter were handed $2,300 fines on Thursday — but both remain open on Friday morning.

Police and Interior Health enforcement officers visited No Limits Fitness and Anytime Fitness on Thursday. Each of the businesses was handed a $2,300 fine.

No Limits co-owner Justin Grover has previously told Castanet Kamloops he speaks on behalf of the five gyms — a list that also includes Gold’s Gym, Lady’s Only and Strength Camp. Grover said the gyms have demanded proof from the provincial government that COVID-19 is spreading in fitness facilities.

Patrons could be seen coming and going from both No Limits and Anytime Fitness on Friday morning.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry unveiled new public health orders on Dec. 22 requiring all gyms to close until Jan. 18 at the earliest.

When asked this week about the gyms refusing to close, Henry reiterated that gyms have been an “amplifier” of COVID-19 spread throughout the pandemic when community transmission has been high — like it is now with the Omicron variant.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Grover for comment on the fines.

IH has previously told Castanet “further steps” will be taken to deal with the gyms refusing to close, including potential closure orders.