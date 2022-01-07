Homemade revolver, stolen items and drugs seized by Mounties helping out with eviction

Photo: Castanet Staff

Mounties called in to help a bailiff carry out a New Year’s Eve eviction uncovered more than they bargained for — including a homemade gun, fentanyl, ammunition and stolen license plates, police say.

Police were called to a residence in the 300-block of Tranquille Road just after 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 to help with an eviction.

“After a locksmith gained entry to the unoccupied room and movers began packing up the remaining property inside, they discovered suspected fentanyl, stolen license plates, ammunition, a spiked extendable baton and what appeared to be a homemade revolver,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the seized items will be destroyed by police. The room was emptied without incident.