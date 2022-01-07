TRU sticking with plan to return to in-class learning next week

Photo: Thompson Rivers University

Students at Thompson Rivers University will return to the classroom next week for in-person learning, despite the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 prompting some B.C. post-secondary institutions to move classes online.

With the recent rise in COVID19 spread in the province, many universities — including the University of B.C. and the University of Victoria — have announced they will be temporary switching back to online classes for the start of the new semester.

TRU confirmed it expects classes to resume on campus next week, and for core student services to be in-person as much as possible.

The university said masks will still be required indoors on campus and is encouraging all students to get vaccinated.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has recommended universities continue in-person learning.

Free rapid testing will be available on campus at TRU for any asymptomatic students, faculty and staff, according to TRU. Students with any symptoms are asked to stay home.