KSO cancels Phenomenal Piano performances

Photo: Sydney Chisholm KSO cancels Phenomenal Piano concerts featuring Charles Richard-Hamelin

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra will be cancelling its performances of Phenomenal Piano in response to increasing COVID-19 case counts in the province.

Phenomenal Piano was planned for Jan. 15 in Kamloops and Jan. 16 in Salmon Arm. KSO said it was difficult decision to cancel the shows but organizers felt it was best in order to ensure the safety of both the artists and the audience.

All ticket holders to the Phenomenal Piano will be contacted and receive an automatic refund on their tickets, KSO said.

The orchestra said it will be working reschedule the guest artist for a later date.

“We were very much looking forward to welcoming and performing with Charles Richard-Hamelin and are actively working with him to reschedule at an appropriate time in the future,” KSO said in a release.

In lieu of the concerts that were to take place the weekend of Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, KSO said it will be creating new content for community members to watch from home. It said information about the online content will be released next week.