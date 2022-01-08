BC Transit driver recognized for helping Kamloops senior travel safely in snow

186840
A BC Transit driver is getting recognition for helping a Kamloops senior get safely back to her home after heavy snowfall appeared to make it difficult for her to navigate the sidewalk.

According to a statement from BC Transit, Darren Kiesman had driven his Route 1 Tranquille bus away from a stop near Tim Hortons when he saw an older woman struggling in heavy slush.

“The whole sidewalk looked pretty bad and I knew I had the vehicle to help her, so I just pulled up next to her and dropped the bus down so she could get on,” Kiesman said in a statement.

According to BC Transit, the woman had been on Kiesman’s route before. The transit company said she was trying to get back to the retirement home where she lived a block down the road, but the wheels of her walker weren’t turning in the snow.

“When I told her I wanted to give her a ride, she was shocked and quite grateful,” Kiesman said.

“We chatted a bit on the short trip, and when she got off, she told me I was her angel for the day, which was nice.”

According to BC Transit, a Kamloops resident witnessed the bus making the unexpected stop and posted about it later on Facebook.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw him stop and lower the bus right where she was standing. Traffic had to wait for her to get on the bus before it started moving again,” Derek Molter wrote on social media.

Molter said it wasn’t a normal bus stop, and the bus driver didn’t have to help.

“I thought it was just too cool,” he said in a statement.

“With everything that’s going on these days, what this driver did for a random resident needed to be told.”

Stacey Ceron, First Transit assistant general manager at BC Transit, said she was contacted by Molter about the event.

“When Derek told me about this situation it actually got me a little teary-eyed,” Ceron said.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what Darren did for that person, who could have been really impacted by a bad fall in those conditions.”

