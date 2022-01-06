Overlander Ski Club announces new trails at Stake Lake, trail naming contest

Photo: Castanet Staff Cross country skiers at Stake Lake.

As new snowshoe and cross-country ski trails open for use at Stake Lake, the Overlander Ski Club is hosting a naming contest for three routes — two of which are brand new to the club's trail network.

Trails manager Roy Langdon said the club has added about 10 to 15 kilometres of new snowshoe trails and some new, more challenging trails for cross-country skiers.

"I'm trying to expand on the snowshoe side of it, because snowshoe has such a low barrier for entry and obviously it's a tremendous sport for fitness and just to get out,” Langdon said.

“We have a lot of new snowshoe trails, and we've also tried to incorporate some off-piste stuff for those who are really adventurous for the ski side.”

Langdon said off-piste is a type of trail that is narrow, ungroomed and will go through fairly deep powder.

“It’s quite exciting terrain for more advanced skiers," he said. "They are brand new, it’s definitely a very exciting experiment for those who want a bigger challenge."

Langdon said the new snowshoe routes are “beautiful trails,” taking outdoor adventurers around the lake, near marshland and through deep forests.

Two of the new off-piste ski trails need names, and the Overlander Ski Club said it would like to rename a third trail — currently called Sitting Bull — in order to be more respectful of First Nations.

In a statement, the ski club said it has wanted for a long time to rename some older trails that “were not very respectful of Indigenous people."

“We accept and embrace that we are operating in the unceded territory of many Indigenous groups. In fact, the Stake Lake area is at a crossroads between the territories of a great number of local Indigenous groups,” the club said.

“We plan to create signage for the trailhead later this year to acknowledge this. These changes have been on the club’s radar for a number of years and we are grateful to all our members who have expressed the concern that we share.”

The ski club said it's important new trail names are easy to read and pronounce.

“Sometimes when people are in trouble on the trails they need to tell us where they are so the name needs to be easy for them to use,” the statement said.

The club suggests thinking about local animals, plans or favourite trail features when coming up with a name.

Residents can visit the Overlander Ski Club Facebook page for more information on the new trails and entering trail name suggestions.

The contest will be open until Feb. 1.