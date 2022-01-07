TNRD forensic audit more costly than planned, but 'worth every cent' according to board chair

Photo: Castanet Staff

An independent audit conducted into the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s finances could cost two to three times more than originally planned, but the TNRD board chair says the process was “worth every cent.”

Immediately following a December TNRD board meeting where BDO Canada investigators presented a summary of their findings, Ken Gillis said a final invoice hadn’t been received, but confirmed the audit would cost well above the original estimate of $50,000 to $75,000.

“It is going to cost us substantially more than the initial estimate was, but it's been extended two or three times, and then we as a board extended the scope of the investigation as well, because we didn't want to stop,” Gillis said.

“It was almost to the point where it would be sort of stopping partway through. And there were still stones left unturned. So we as a board voted to continue into phase two, and to expand the the mandate of BDO.”

The TNRD board voted to launch the independent third-party review in March, after a Kamloops This Week investigation brought to light the spending habits of former CAO Sukh Gill, who left the TNRD in 2020.

The KTW reporting found Gill spent taxpayer money on costly dinners, drinks and other expenses.

BDO Canada was selected as the audit firm in April through an RFP process. A presentation of the final report was expected in August but was delayed twice.

Representatives from the firm virtually attended the TNRD board of directors meeting on Dec. 16, presenting a summary of their findings. Simon Padgett, director of forensic disputes and investigations for BDO Canada, said the audit found an “inappropriate culture of spending” at the TNRD stemming from Gill’s behaviour.

Padgett said Gill’s remuneration and annual expense reimbursements were significantly higher than CAO’s in other B.C. regional districts from 2015 to 2019, and there were inconsistencies and incomplete information found in invoices and receipts.

At the Dec. 16 board meeting, the board’s current CAO, Scott Hildebrand, said the cost of the audit would be two to three times higher than initially anticipated.

This could put the total cost at between $150,000 and $225,000.

Gillis said the audit was “absolutely” worth it.

“It was worth every cent of it because we had to do this. And we had to get the to the bottom of what was going on,” he said.

He said the region as a whole will benefit from the audit findings, which have between 15 and 20 recommendations for the TNRD. Gillis said he hasn’t "heard any of any recommendation we do not plan to act on.”

“When we enact those recommendations, this will be a much cleaner, much tighter organization, that in the long run, it will save money for the taxpayers,” Gillis said.

Hildebrand said the audit was important from the perspective of TNRD staff.

“This audit is going to help from a staffing standpoint, they expect this, they deserve this. I think that this is also extremely important and very valuable to our team. I know there's a lot of money for sure, but I believe the staff certainly deserved that. They need to get answers.”

Barbara Roden, vice-chair for the TNRD board of directors, said the money for the study is coming out of general revenue, and there will be no tax increases to cover the cost of the audit.

The full audit report was expected to be published for the public in December, but Hildebrand said due to the granular level of detail involved, lawyers must review the document first to ensure there are no privacy breaches.

Hildebrand said the goal is to have the report released in January.