No serious injuries after T-bone crash involving transport truck on Highway 1 in Valleyview

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.

The collision that had Highway 1 closed eastbound at Grand Boulevard has now been cleared.

One person suffered minor injuries in the collision, which took place just before noon.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:01 p.m.

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview has the eastbound lanes completely blocked, according to DriveBC.

The collision is believed to have taken place at Grand Boulevard. A Castanet Kamloops reader said the collision was a T-bone involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.