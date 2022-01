Photo: Team Brown/Instagram

The Tournament Capital has been announced as the host of next year’s Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Canada’s national women’s curling championship will take place at Sandman Centre between Feb. 17 and Feb. 26, 2023.

Kamloops last played host to a national curling championship in 2014, when the Tim Hortons Brier was held at what was then known as Interior Savings Centre.

The city also hosted the Brier in 1996 and the World Curling Championships in 1998.

More to come …