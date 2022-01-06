Two taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Monte Creek

Photo: Castanet Staff

Two people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 just east of Kamloops, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

BC EHS said ambulance crews received a call just after 11 a.m. Thursday reporting the accident, which happened along the Trans-Canada Highway near the Hook Road interchange.

“One paramedic unit and one paramedic supervisor responded,” BC EHS confirmed in an email.

“Two patients were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

This story will be updated as more information is known.