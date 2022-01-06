More snow to come Thursday, but cold snap expected to break soon: Environment Canada

Photo: Kristen Holliday Downtown Kamloops woke up to about seven centimetres of snow on Thursday morning.

The City of Kamloops was blanketed in at least seven centimetres of snow overnight, with more flurries expected in the next 24 hours, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said although lower elevations in Kamloops received about seven centimetres of snow, more snowfall was recorded for neighbourhoods at higher elevations.

“We have seven [centimetres] in the airport area, but maybe 10 over Sahali and Aberdeen,” Lundquist said, adding these numbers are an estimate.

According to Lundquist, Helmer Lake — located along the Coquihalla Highway, between Kamloops and Merritt — and the Pennask Summit along Highway 97C received about 15 centimetres of snow.

A snowfall warning is still in effect for Kamloops. The city will have a break on Thursday morning, but snow is expected to continue as of Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Lundquist said Kamloops can expect an additional two to four centimetres accumulating at lower elevations over the next 24 hours.

“The high terrain certainly could get way more,” Lundquist said.

Lundquist said the Hope to Merritt stretch of the Coquihalla could see a total of 30 to 50 centimetres of snowfall accumulating over Thursday and Friday.

Highway 5 from Merritt to Kamloops is expected to receive between 10 to 15 centimetres overnight.

Lundquist said the Interior is set to warm up over the next several days.

“What happens is we usually get a big snow like this on the warm up, and that’s it, that's kind of the end of it. And then we're into this warmer pattern when it's going to be near to zero [degrees] by the weekend, the latter part of the weekend,” Lundquist said.

“Even early next week, we're forecasting two to three degrees. So we're a little warmer than average, finally again.”