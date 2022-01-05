186880
Kamloops  

Staffing shortages and weather close hospital emergency room in Clearwater

Clearwater ER closed

The emergency department was closed Wednesday night (Jan. 5, 2022) at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater.

A news release from Interior Health advised residents of the community the ER was shut due to limited staffing availability and inclement weather. Lab services were also not available.

In the event of an emergency, Clearwater residents should call 9-1-1, visit the emergency department of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 if you are unsure if you need to seek emergency care.

The ER at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital was scheduled to reopen at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

RECENT STORIES
