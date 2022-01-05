Former Big Brother contestant John Luke Kieper competing in boxing match, raising money for mental heath

Photo: Contributed John Luke Kieper hopes to raise money for mental health with reality star boxing match.

Kamloops-born former Big Brother contestant John Luke Kieper will be hopping in the ring with hopes of fighting mental illness.

Kieper will be competing in a TV pay-per-view boxing match with other stars from shows like Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle and The Circle.

Kieper said he is using this opportunity to raise funds and awareness for mental health — something he said he has struggled with for most of his life.

“As someone who has been on medication, seen counsellors and not always handled his mental health in the healthiest way, I think using the fight as a chance to raise money for a good cause is an absolute knockout,” Kieper said.

The reality star aims to raise $5,000 for three Canadian Mental Health Association branches in B.C.

Kieper chose the Kamloops, Kelowna and Vancouver locations of the CMHA as he has lived in these cites for extended periods of time. As of Wednesday, he raised just over $2,500 through CanadaHelps.org.

The top donors will be given a space on Kieper’s walk out robe for their logo or name to be displayed. He will be wearing the robe before the fight for viewers to see.

The fight takes place at the Grey Eagle Casino in Calgary on Jan 22, 2022.

Kieper will be taking on Renan Hellmans, a Belgium resident who appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach as well as The Challenge.

“Now feels more important than ever to talk about mental health, especially with how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting us all,” Kieper said.

“It’s been years since we’ve been able to properly see our families, friends and loved ones, and that is really difficult.”

The fight can be watched on Fite TV at 5 p.m.

Kieper will be collecting sponsorships until Jan. 10 and donations until the end of the month.