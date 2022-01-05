186840
Kamloops  

Liquor store proposed near North Shore school opposed by some nearby residents

A proposal for a new North Shore liquor store has drawn the ire of some nearby residents who say the property is too close to an elementary school.

Laura Balogh said she lives close to the proposed site, which would be in the newly renovated Cooper Foundation building — across the street from Bert Edwards Science and Technology elementary school.

Balogh said the liquor store location is “appalling and inappropriate,” and said she has collected the names of more than 30 residents who are also opposed.

“Alcohol destroys families. There's so many bad things about alcohol — the abuse, you know, everything. And the kids don't need to be inundated with this, this is just inappropriate,” Balogh said.

Balogh said traffic flow is another main concern, as residents have experienced “gridlock” after the new Tim Hortons location opened on the corner of Eighth Street and York Avenue.

“They're going to have semis that are going to block that whole road when they're unloading their liquor. It'll block that whole street, and we will not be able to get through there at all,” Balogh said.

According to the City of Kamloops, Copper Tree Holdings Inc. intends to transfer a liquor store licence to 780 Windsor Ave. from another location.

Copper Tree has applied for a site-specific zoning amendment because retail liquor sales are not currently a permitted use for that property.

A city representative confirmed there are no city or Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch regulations that would restrict how close a liquor store might be from a school.

Balogh said she is concerned by the lack of regulation.

“We have a lot of other areas in this town, like 12th Street is a huge big area which they could put a big liquor warehouse there if they want to, and have ample parking,” Balogh said.

According to the city, the zoning amendment process requires council to authorize and hold a public hearing.

“Council dates have not yet been determined but the earliest potential public hearing date would be March 8,” a city representative said.

