Revolvers, shotguns, rifles and a carbine stolen during brazen New Year's burglary, police say

Stash of guns stolen: police

Police are looking for suspects after revolvers, shotguns, rifles and a carbine were stolen from a Kamloops home in a brazen New Year’s burglary.

Mounties were called to a home on Englemann Court in Pineview Valley just before 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the home’s residents came home to find a white Dodge pickup in their driveway. The residents said the truck quickly sped away, along with another truck nearby.

“According to the report, the pickup was backed into the garage door and the suspects broke into the house from there,” Evelyn said, noting more than a half-dozen guns were stolen from inside the house.

“Surveillance footage revealed the suspect vehicle was near the residence around 11:34 p.m., then returned around 12:13 a.m. Several men are believed to have been involved. One was wearing red footwear.”

The suspect vehicles are described as a silver Dodge pickup with a possible plate of KWH 887, and a white Dodge pickup with an unknown plate.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

