Local teen hands over $19K cheque to hospice after Christmas fundraiser

A Kamloops teenager has presented the Kamloops Hospice Association with a giant cheque worth $19,303 — money she raised in a Christmas fund drive.

Cassie Mcnutt, the local 10th grader behind Cassie’s Charity Drive, tallied up the total number of donations for the hospice collected in the month of December and made the donation on Wednesday morning.

The charity drive consisted of an online silent auction, cash donations and collection of items for the hospice’s thrift store. Mcnutt set out with a goal of raising $10,000 for the hospice but ended up almost doubling it.

“Whoa that’s a lot of money,” said the high school student looking at the giant cheque. She said the community always gets behind the project but she didn’t expect this sort of support.

“It was a huge surprise — I did not expect to go over that much,” Mcnutt said.

“I was super surprised we had donations coming everywhere from Kamloops and even outside of Kamloops, as well.”

According to the hospice, in addition to cash, the drive also collected over 95 full bags of items to be sold at the thrift store.

Wendy Marlow, executive director of the Kamloops Hospice Association said Mcnutt was an inspiration to the community.

“It [Cassie’s Charity Drive] teaches us we can do things, people in our community all joined together for this,” Marlow said. “And so for us, it's huge.”

Marlow said Cassie’s Charity Drive also helped get the word out about the work being done at the hospice.

“Both from a financial point of view — but think of the awareness of hospice in our community” Marlow told Castanet Kamloops.

“I mean, that's pretty beautiful that now, more people know through Cassie about hospice.”

This was the third year for the fundraising drive. Mcnutt typically picks a new organization to benefit each year, but said next year it will also benefit the hospice.

“Me and my dad, on the way here, actually, we decided that we want to do the Kamloops hospice again for next year, because they were a huge help,” she said.

Next year Mcnutt said her goal is to raise $20,000 for the hospice.

“Since this year, we started at $10,000 and doubled that, maybe we'll start at $20,000 [next year] and try and double that,” Mcnutt said.