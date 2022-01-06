Three Kamloops councillors introducing motion to improve shelter planning process after cold weather death

Photo: Castanet Staff

Three Kamloops councillors are bringing a motion forward to city council with the goal of improving the processes through which shelter beds and warming and cooling centres are opened in the city.

The announcement comes two weeks after Alfred Achoba, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kamloops branch confirmed a client died of exposure in November, during the first cold snap of the year.

In their statement, Coun. Kathy Sinclair, Coun. Sadie Hunter and Coun. Dale Bass said news of the death was “distressing.”

“It speaks not only to the extreme weather our city is again experiencing but also to the reality too many still face a lack of overnight shelter in Kamloops,” the statement said.

The councillors said they want to see the city work with BC Housing to ensure it is prepared with more shelter spaces earlier in the year.

“It is obvious the system in place to ensure sufficient shelter and warming centres is failing in this time of extreme weather,” the statement said.

“There has to be a better way and we will be bringing our ideas on how to ensure another inexcusable situation like what our Kamloops citizens [have] experienced in recent weeks never happens again to the next council meeting.”

Sinclair told Castanet the councillors’ motion mostly addresses long-term planning for shelter spaces.

She said while councillors aren’t able to “get into the weeds” for planning and operationalizing, they can guide and set standards.

“This is really about asking BC Housing to have plans in place for extreme weather shelters, both cold weather and warm weather and air quality events, by Sept. 15 and by April 15,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said the Stuart Wood shelter, and planned shelters at Kingston Avenue and the former Greyhound bus depot have been steps in the right direction — but more needs to be done.

She said the cold snap resulted in burst pipes and flooding, and she would like to see extra space available for people who might end up with nowhere else to go due to weather-related emergencies.

“Both the agencies — which include Out of the Cold and CMHA Kamloops — and city staff have been working hard to fit everybody that they possibly can into the existing shelters. However, there's still some some gaps,” Sinclair said.

“That includes on the North Shore, it also includes people who are harder to house. So people who may have concurrent substance use and mental health issues. There are some folks who just may not be able to be accommodated in what we have currently, despite the best efforts of everybody.”

Bass said the city and BC Housing need to change their processes to adapt to extreme heat, extreme cold and other extreme weather events.

"What we’re hoping that we can convince our colleagues to understand, is that the process BC Housing and the city follows right now has been in place for years and years and years, but, along the way, weather has changed,” Bass said.

Bass said the city needs more beds — be they shelter beds or more housing.

She said the motion will ask that staff engage with BC Housing and other groups, such as the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, the school district or social agencies to come up with an improved process “so that we are ready to provide shelter.”

“They don't even have to be shelter beds, maybe just come up with some more housing," Bass said.

"But start to think in terms of extreme heat, extreme cold. Be ready for it before it actually hits, because we know it's going to come.”

The motion will be brought forward to council on Jan. 11.