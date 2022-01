Photo: Kristen Holliday

Emergency crews have temporarily blocked off Seymour Street just east of Fourth Avenue after a crash.

Police and Kamloops Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

An SUV was seen stopped in the middle of Seymour Street, with debris strewn across the intersection of Seymour and Fourth.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries sustained as a result of the accident.