Mountie hospitalized after off-duty T-bone collision downtown

Photo: Sydney Chisholm

Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects after an off-duty Mountie was T-boned while driving downtown early Wednesday morning.

Police said an officer was heading home from work at about 5:15 a.m. when their personal vehicle was hit on the driver's side by a stolen red Jeep Compass on St. Paul Street and Seventh Ave.

The Jeep was traveling southbound and a ran a stop sign before the collision, police said.

RCMP said three men fled eastbound on foot on St. Paul St. All were wearing dark clothing — one had a backpack and another a hunched back.

“The off-duty officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is thankfully expected to fully recover in time,” said Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

According to the RCMP, a police dog unit tracked the suspects to the 700-block of Battle Street, but was unable to locate them.

Evidence was seized on scene and officers are still canvassing the area for video surveillance and witnesses.

The vehicle involved in the hit and run was stolen from a motel on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle theft to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.