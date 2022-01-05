Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Kamloops and area

Photo: Shutterstock

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Coquihalla Highway as a significant amount of snowfall is expected over Wednesday evening.

The warning is in effect for stretches of Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt and from Merritt to Kamloops.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is forecast to move into southwestern B.C. [Wednesday] evening,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Heavy snow will begin this evening and continue into Thursday morning before the heavy snow tapers off in the afternoon.”

According to Environment Canada, 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Coquihalla, with a risk of freezing rain near Hope.