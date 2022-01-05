Assessed value of Kamloops-area homes skyrocket in 2021, BC Assessment says

Photo: Castanet Staff

The assessed value of Kamloops-area homes jumped in 2021, with the average home within city limits seeing a 26 per cent increase, according to data from BC Assessment.

Last year, Kamloops homes — including single family residences, townhomes and condos — saw an average 26 per cent increase in assessed value.

Tracy Shymko, acting BC Assessment assessor for Thompson-Okanagan, said the real estate market has remained strong throughout the province, causing a jump in assessed value for many homeowners in B.C.

“We’re not alone in this increase,” Shymko said.

She said the assessment measures market movement over time, showing what property would have sold for in 2021 versus the previous year. She said the assessment value reflects market value as of July 1.

“Provincially, the real estate market has been very strong through 2021, and our market, the Thompson-Okanagan, has been very strong through that period as well,” Shymko said.

Shymko said this year, properties in surrounding rural areas saw even more of an increase than those within Kamloops city limits, with assessed values jumping to between 20 and 35 per cent.

She said the trend could be due to a greater number of people moving out of the city, possibly looking for more affordability.

"That is actually a little bit atypical,” Shymko said.

“Usually the bigger cities tend to have bigger increases, but this year, it seems like the smaller communities are seeing bigger increases year over year then the bigger cities, and that could be more people moving there, or still [it’s] more affordable, that kind of thing,” Shymko said.

Shymko said the only place province-wide seeing a decrease in assessed values is Lytton, where an aggressive wildfire wiped out the community in late June.

She said property owners in Merritt, Princeton and Spences Bridge impacted by flooding and landslides received assessment notices that reflected the condition of their property on Oct. 31.

Shymko said because the flooding events happened on Nov. 15, BC Assessment officials are asking property owners with substantial damage to their properties to contact them.

“We would like them to reach out to us so that we can talk to them and potentially make an adjustment to their assessment,” she said.

Assessments are used in the formula for calculating a resident’s annual property taxes, and Shymko said typically, most municipalities will adjust their tax rate to reflect market movement.

“So if your property value has gone up the average of what residential property does go up, then you typically don't see much change in your taxable value,” she said.

“Where you would see changes is if your property went up significantly more than what the average change was, or significantly less than the average change.”

The highest valued residential property in Kamloops city limits is once again an Aberdeen property on Westerdale Drive. The home is assessed at about $2.7 million.

A number of properties in Juniper Heights, Dallas, Barnhartvale and the West End were also assessed at over $2 million.

Outside city limits, eight Sun Peaks properties were assessed at over $3 million. The highest valued residential property in the mountain resort is located on Douglas Court.