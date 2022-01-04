Laptops, wifi hot spots available for Merritt-area residents thanks to $20K donation from Interior Savings

Photo: Google

Laptops and mobile wifi hot spots are being loaned out for free to Thompson-Nicola Regional District residents impacted by November flooding.

The program, the result of a $20,000 donation from Interior Savings, is called Internet to Go. Twenty kits — a Chromebook and a Kajeet hot spot — are available to borrow for up to four weeks at a time.

Starting on Wednesday, anyone looking to borrow one of the kits can visit the TNRD’s Merritt Resiliency Centre, 1950 Mamette Ave.

“We are so grateful for support from Interior Savings to help keep our residents connected at a time when they greatly need it,” Thompson-Nicola Regional Library chief librarian Judy Moore said in a news release.

“Laptops will be loaned at no charge, ensuring all residents are able to access the services and supports they need at this time.”

The Coldwater River began to spill its banks on Nov. 14, and Merritt was evacuated the following morning. The city's critical infrastructure suffered significant damage — including one bridge that was washed out — and some resident remain out of their homes.

Interior Savings said it has donated $45,000 to Merritt-area agencies and organizations in the wake of the catastrophic flooding.

“As a credit union serving the Merritt and area community, we have many staff and members who have been deeply impacted by recent events,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said.

“We know everyone will do what they can to help their neighbours through this difficult time, and we want to do our part.”