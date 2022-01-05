Crews worked through the night Monday to repair Nicola Street water main break, city says

Photo: Tim Petruk Water pooled in the parking lot of Canada's Best Value Inn and Suites (formerly the Acadian Inn) after a water main break happened along Nicola Street on Monday afternoon.

City crews worked through the night to repair a water main break on Nicola Street, which was discovered Monday sending water cascading through a nearby parking lot and pooling on Battle Street.

Greg Wightman, the city’s utility services manager, said the break happened between 13th Avenue and Columbia Street and was reported Monday afternoon.

“Our crews responded right away. Had a bit of a difficult time just getting the water shut down there,” Wightman said.

He said crews then faced challenges excavating down to the main to determine what the problem was, as the ground was still frozen.

“We worked right through the night here, right to about 5 o’clock [Tuesday] morning when we finally got down to the break and were able to diagnose what the problem was, and then crews were out all day today working on making the repair,” Wightman said.

He said the water main break likely happened due to the cold weather.

“it was a six-inch cast iron main, they're pretty susceptible to movement and ground conditions. And that's what you see when you have these extreme cold temperatures.”

He said there were about six people working overnight, and four to five crew members were making repairs on Tuesday.

Nicola Street was closed to traffic between 13th and Columbia streets for most of the day Tuesday to give crews room to work, according to the City of Kamloops.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the city said the area was reopened to traffic and pedestrians, and water had been restored to neighbouring properties.

Wightman said there isn’t a cost estimate on the emergency repairs yet, but said they are typically expensive — especially accounting for overnight work.

He said in the coming days, there will be some work done to replace asphalt and do final cleanup in the area, but “everything that people would have noticed is all back up and running.”