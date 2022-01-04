185921
Kamloops  

Police search for crowbar-wielding suspect in Sahali burglary

Crowbar suspect sought

Police are looking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in a burglary last week in Sahali.

A man was captured on security cameras at about 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 27. Investigators believe he burgled a residential building in the 700-block of McGill Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build and dark facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie beneath an orange jacket with a hood, as well as black or blue pants with white stripes and carrying a crowbar.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

