185921
Kamloops  

Special weather statement issued for Kamloops area predicting big snowstorm

Big snow dump in forecast

- | Story: 356055

A significant dump of snow is expected to hit the Kamloops area later this week, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement was issued Tuesday for a large swath of B.C.’s Interior — the Tournament Capital included.

The forecast is calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow beginning Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said the snow could be of the “rapidly accumulating” variety.

“A low-pressure system is forecast to move into southwestern B.C. Wednesday evening,” the statement read.

“Snow, at times heavy, will begin in the evening and continue into late Thursday morning before easing off into flurries in the afternoon.”

The area under alert stretches from Whistler to Kamloops and east to the Shuswap, and south to Kelowna and Highway 3.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

186705


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



185189


179737
Real Estate
4498632
201 Highway 97
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$0
more details


183812


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Poppy
Poppy Kamloops SPCA >


186540


Tristan Thompson apologizes to ex Khloe Kardashian

Showbiz
Tristan Thompson has apologized to his ex Khloe Kardashian after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee...
Tuesday Meme Dump- January 4, 2021
Galleries
Random funny memes for your Tuesday morning.
Tuesday Meme Dump- January 4, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Using a tree branch as a tooth pick
Must Watch
Watch this giant Baby Lion destroy a tree branch for fun.
Nirvana’s Nevermind artwork lawsuit dismissed
Showbiz
Spencer Elden’s lawsuit against Nirvana has been dismissed.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
184113