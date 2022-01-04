Special weather statement issued for Kamloops area predicting big snowstorm

Photo: Castanet Staff

A significant dump of snow is expected to hit the Kamloops area later this week, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather statement was issued Tuesday for a large swath of B.C.’s Interior — the Tournament Capital included.

The forecast is calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow beginning Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said the snow could be of the “rapidly accumulating” variety.

“A low-pressure system is forecast to move into southwestern B.C. Wednesday evening,” the statement read.

“Snow, at times heavy, will begin in the evening and continue into late Thursday morning before easing off into flurries in the afternoon.”

The area under alert stretches from Whistler to Kamloops and east to the Shuswap, and south to Kelowna and Highway 3.