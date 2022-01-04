Portion of Nicola Street still closed following water main break

Photo: Tim Petruk Water was running into the parking lot of Canada's Best Value Inn, near the corner of Nicola Street and Columbia Street, on Monday afternoon.

A portion of Nicola Street remains closed in the east end of downtown Kamloops following a water main break on Monday that saw a portion of Battle Street temporarily flooded.

According to the City of Kamloops, Nicola Street is closed to traffic between 13th Avenue and Columbia Street.

Crews were called to the area early on Monday afternoon. The burst water main was first noticed around 1 p.m.

Water could be seen cascading down from Nicola Street into the parking lot of Canada’s Best Value Inn, formerly known as the Acadian Inn. The water flooded the parking lot and created a stream east of the motel running downhill, between a pair of commercial buildings and onto Battle Street.

The city said it hopes to have Nicola Street reopened by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.