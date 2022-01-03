Search crews aid paramedics in Criss Creek area after snowdrifts hamper access to patient

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews were tasked to help BC Ambulance paramedics in the Criss Creek area on Monday after snowdrifts made it difficult to reach a resident needing help.

Alan Hobler, KSAR search manager, said the agency was called out at about 10:30 a.m.

“We've been tasked out by BC Ambulance to assist them accessing a patient down near Copper Creek Road,” Hobler said.

“Due to snowdrifts, access was really difficult.”

Hobler said the operation concluded and KSAR personnel headed home at about 4:30 p.m.