Kamloops  

Search crews aid paramedics in Criss Creek area after snowdrifts hamper access to patient

Search crews to Criss Creek

Kamloops Search and Rescue crews were tasked to help BC Ambulance paramedics in the Criss Creek area on Monday after snowdrifts made it difficult to reach a resident needing help.

Alan Hobler, KSAR search manager, said the agency was called out at about 10:30 a.m.

“We've been tasked out by BC Ambulance to assist them accessing a patient down near Copper Creek Road,” Hobler said.

“Due to snowdrifts, access was really difficult.”

Hobler said the operation concluded and KSAR personnel headed home at about 4:30 p.m.

