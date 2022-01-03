185921
Kamloops  

KFS says burst pipe caused flooding at Paramount Theatre

Burst pipe at Paramount

The executive director of the Kamloops Film Society says he hopes the Paramount Theatre will be back in operation in the coming days after a burst pipe caused flooding in the building over the weekend.

Dusan Magdolen said a KFS member went to the theatre on Sunday to start setting up for a private booking when she found that a pipe in the women’s bathroom, located in an exterior wall, had burst.

“There was flooding in the women’s bathroom, out into the lobby in front of theatre two, and a bit into theatre two,” Magdolen said.

“There was some fairly significant flooding outside on the sidewalk that had frozen.”

Magdolen said the member used a shop vac to remove the standing water and worked outside to get the ice off the sidewalk.

He said it appears the pipe burst in a few different spots, and they haven’t been able to turn the water on since.

According to Magdolen, Kelson Group, who owns the building, brought in a remediation company to help remove water from the carpets and put up fans for drying.

“The lobby and into the theatre is getting pretty much back into shape and there doesn’t seem to be a ton of any permanent damage, but the bathroom itself, we’re going to have to cut into that wall and suss out what’s happening, so that’s going to be a bit of a bigger project,” Magdolen said.

“Hopefully we can get the water running sooner rather than later and be back, because the issue is we can’t even really run anything in theatre one, even though it wasn’t impacted, because we’ve got the water shut off.”

Magdolen said although the theatre had a private booking on the weekend, they weren’t planning on opening publicly until Jan. 14, so they have a number of days to complete remediation and repairs.

“I think we’ll be able to sort it out definitely by the 14th and hopefully even by this weekend,” he said.

The Cineplex theatre at Aberdeen Mall also experienced flooding over the weekend, on New Year's Day.

According to a sign posted to the Cineplex doors, the theatre will be closed until further notice after a burst pipe caused water to cascade from the lobby ceiling.

