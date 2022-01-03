185921
Broken water pipe floods downtown Kamloops parking lot, causes water to pool on Battle Street

Burst pipe floods Battle St.

Water is pooling on Battle Street in the east end of downtown Kamloops on Monday afternoon due to an apparent water main break, which has turned the parking lot of a nearby motel into a small lake.

As of about 2 p.m. on Monday, a small waterfall could be seen cascading down from Nicola Street into the parking lot of Canada’s Best Value Inn and Suites, formerly known as Acadian Inn, in the 1300-block of Columbia Street.

The parking lot lake flows out into a small stream running east of the motel and downhill, between businesses and then onto the 1300-block of Battle Street. Significant pooling on the busy street is causing drivers to slow down.

George Roy, who lives in the motel, said the break was first spotted just after 1 p.m.

“It’s flooding the whole parking lot here,” he said.

Roy said city crews have been called. He said firefighters stopped by to take a look but then left.

Castanet Kamloops has asked the city for more information.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

