Kamloops  

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc administration to work remotely due to Omicron variant

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc chief, councillors and staff will start the new year working remotely due to the spread of the Omicron variant, according to a statement from the band.

On Sunday, TteS said services will resume as normal on Tuesday, Jan. 4, but advised the community should avoid in-person visits to the band office until further notice.

The band said in-person appointments may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“It is our hope these proactive measures will lessen the chance of creating a super-spreader event within the TteS offices,” the band said.

The band said it recommends all TteS members “remain vigilant” due to the rapid spread of the new variant, encouraging the community to receive vaccine doses as they become eligible.

“The vaccine remains the best protection against having the worst outcome when someone comes down with COVID-19,” the statement said.

