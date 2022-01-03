183908
Kamloops  

First week of 2022 bringing flurries and slightly warmer temperatures, Environment Canada says

Snow, warmer temps ahead

The arctic air that brought frigid temperatures to the Thompson-Okanagan has moved on, with the first week of 2022 expected to usher in flurries, but slightly warmer weather, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Gary Dickinson said the arctic air, which has stuck around since before Christmas and caused the mercury to drop as low as -21 C in the Interior, has moved northwards.

“There’s still lingering cold air, it’s still below seasonal temperatures for highs and lows, but the really cold, frigid arctic air has moved north,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson said on Monday, a weather system will be moving through the Interior.

“That will bring snow to the Kamloops area, and the Okanagan as well,” he said.

About two centimetres of snow can be expected throughout the Interior, with daytime highs getting up to -3 C in Kamloops and Kelowna, and -1 C in Penticton.

Vernon is predicted to be slightly colder, hitting a daytime high of -6 C.

Dickinson said flurries are expected to continue until Tuesday, which will see a high of -6 for Kamloops, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.

“We’re going to see a break between systems on Wednesday, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds for both the Okanagan and the Kamloops areas,” Dickinson said.

Daytime highs on Wednesday will hit about -6 C in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon. In Kamloops, the mercury will only reach -11 C.

A second system will move into the Interior overnight Wednesday.

“There's another storm that's going to be coming in starting Wednesday night and carrying into Thursday. So it looks like we’re going to have snow developing Wednesday night and then continuing into Thursday and Thursday night. And then that weather system exits the region on Thursday night,” Dickinson said.

He said there’s expected to be a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Friday morning.

Throughout the week, overnight lows will hover between -8 C and -14 C.

