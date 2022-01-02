Cineplex theatre at Aberdeen Mall closed after pipe burst

The Cineplex theatre at Aberdeen Mall will be closed until further notice after a pipe burst in the building on Saturday evening.

Alanna Mounsey said she was at Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall on Jan. 1, waiting in line to buy snacks before heading to the 9:35 p.m. showing of Spider-Man: No Way Home when water started pouring down from the ceiling.

“We were still in line for popcorn, we were going to be a little late for our show, and we heard a little bit of a pop, and then water started. We looked over, like, ‘Okay, is that normal?’”

Mounsey said then, water started running down from the ceiling in the entry space between the main lobby and the theatre entrance doors.

“It was just coming down. And probably because the cold air meets the warm water, there was steam as well,” Mounsey said.

She said the fire alarm went off, and the employees helped everyone leave the building.

“They shut everything down, and made sure everybody walked to the back of the theatre to walk out the back doors,” Mounsey said, adding she received a refund right away for the movie she had missed.

“The staff were great, and really helpful to everybody that was there.”

Castanet reached out to Cineplex for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

A sign posted on the front of the theatre doors Sunday morning said due to pipe issues, the theatre will not be opening until further notice.