SD73 updates list of who will be returning to class in the first phase

Photo: Castanet Staff

School District 73 has updated the list of students allowed to return to class on Jan. 4 to include children of all essential workers.

On Thursday the district announced its plan for a phased return to class.

Previously only students with exceptional needs and/or specialized learning supports, and children of health care workers would be returning on Jan. 4, while the rest of the students would return on Jan. 10.

On Friday the district released an update to the list, which now also includes children of law enforcement, first responders, vulnerable population services providers, critical infrastructure service providers, food and agriculture service providers, those who work in transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, sanitation, communications and other non-health essential service workers.