City of Kamloops taking over operations of St. Andrews on the Square starting January

Photo: City of Kamloops St. Andrew's on the Square.

The City of Kamloops is officially taking over operations for heritage building St. Andrew’s on the Square.

According to a statement released Thursday, the city said it will be responsible for operating the nearly 135-year-old former church as of Jan. 1, taking over from the Kamloops Heritage Society.

“In November 2021, the Kamloops Heritage Society (KHS) made the difficult decision to decline the operational contract for St. Andrew’s on the Square,” the city said.

“St. Andrew’s was built in 1887 and is a highly valued community heritage resource. The KHS was instrumental in saving the church and leading its restoration in 1995 and has operated the building since then.”

The society took care of the heritage site for 26 years before COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions caused an ongoing decline in booking revenues — which pay for building operations, upkeep and a staff member.

In an earlier interview, Sheila Park, KHS board of directors president, said the decision to transition responsibility for the building was “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made.”

“We could not, in all consciousness, hire someone and continue to pay their salary based on the rentals that we have right now with the limitations based on COVID,” Park said.

“Our rental income just dropped off totally.”

Barb Berger, the city's recreation, social development and cultural manager, said in a statement the city is "truly thankful" for KHS's care and dedication.

"The building is a treasured resource, and we intend to keep it that way. We are sensitive to its history and we will continue to work to preserve its story," Berger said.

According to the city, the KHS will continue its work to provide advocacy and education on matters of heritage in the city.

The city said it is committed to honouring all bookings made through the Kamloops Heritage Society.

According to the city, new bookings won’t be available until mid-February, once the city has confirmed operating processes.

Once the facility is ready for booking, information can be found on the City of Kamloops’ website.